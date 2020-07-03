Advertisement

Reliance JioMeet, Vivo Y30, Tata Sky, Motorola One Fusion, TikTok, Redmi 8 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 7:56 pm

From the launch of Motorola One Fusion to Reliance JioMeet video calling application, here is our TMI Daily News Wrap.
Reliance JioMeet video calling app launched in India

 

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its latest JioMeet video calling app in India. Dubbed as Reliance JioMeet, the video conferencing application is set to give a competition to Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and more. The cross-platform app works on Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, SIP/H.323 systems. The video calling application also works on popular web browsers including Chrome and Firefox on the desktop.




Samsung introduces Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever plans for its Galaxy smartphones in India

 

Samsung has announced the launch of two new schemes for its premium Galaxy smartphones in India. The company has Galaxy Assured buyback scheme and Galaxy Forever plan for its range of premium Galaxy smartphones in the country. Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans are available across Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail outlets and Samsung.com.

 

Motorola One Fusion with 5000mAh battery announced

 

Motorola has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 1,99,990 Chilean Peso (approx. Rs 18,700) and it will go on sale in Latin America. The smartphone is available in Emerald Green and Deep Sapphire Blue colour options.

 

Key Features: 

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

RAM and ROM: 4GB RAM + 64GB, expandable up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 10

 

TikTok has no plans to take legal action against India ban

 

Recently, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok, UC Browser, Shein, Club Factory, SHAREit and more with an aim to safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. Now, TikTok has confirmed that it has no plans to take any legal action against the ban imposed by the government.

 

Tata Sky+ HD set-top box gets a price cut in India

 

Tata Sky has announced a price cut on its set-top box in India. The company has slashed the price of its Tata Sky+ HD set-top box in the country. With this, new customers can now buy the set-top box for Rs 4301. The set-top box was earlier available for Rs 9,300 for new customers. Moving on, existing customers can also upgrade to the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box at a reduced price. The company is offering the box for Rs 4,499 for its customers.

 

Amazon Prime Video app is now available on all Windows 10 devices

 

Amazon has announced that its popular video streaming service, Prime Video, is available on Windows 10 devices. The company has revealed that it has launched a dedicated app of Amazon Prime for Windows 10 machines.

 

Tata Sky introduces a new interface for its range of set-top boxes in India

 

Tata Sky has announced a new user interface for its range of set-top boxes in India. The company has introduced a new one-stop solution to discover trending content on the non-smart set-top boxes in India. The company has revealed that the feature is available across all HD and SD set-top boxes in the country. With this, users will be able to discover content under Top Movies and Live Sports by simply pressing the yellow button on the Tata Sky remote control.

 

Vivo Y30 launched in India for Rs 14,990, sale begins at 8PM today

 

Vivo has silently today launched Vivo Y30 in India for Rs 14,990. The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart today at 8 P.M IST. The phone is also listed on the company official site. The Vivo Y30 comes in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options.

 

Chingari app crosses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store

 

Chingari app (a short-video sharing platform) has now emerged as an Indian alternative to TikTok which has been banned in India alongwith 58 other Chinese apps. The Chingari social app has now crossed 10 million+ downloads on Google Play Store.

 

Redmi 8 receives a price hike in India again

 

Xiaomi has once again increased the price of Redmi 8 smartphone in India to Rs 9,799. This comes after the phone's price was hiked just last month. The new pricing is reflecting on both Mi.com and Flipkart. Redmi 8 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant is now Rs 300 costlier than its previously selling price which was Rs 9,499.

 

BSNL extends Work@Home broadband plan, 6 paise cashback offer again, reintroduces Rs 299 and Rs 491 Plans 

 

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of its Work@Home broadband plan again until July 26. The operator has also extended 6 paise cashback offer as well. Additionally, it has also reintroduced its Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans.

Tags: Reliance JioMeet Tata Sky Motorola One Fusion TikTok Samsung Galaxy Assured Amazon Prime Video BSNL Redmi 8 Chingari Vivo Y30

