Vivo Y30 launched in India for Rs 14,990, sale begins at 8PM today

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 3:21 pm

The Vivo Y30 comes in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options.
Vivo has silently today launched Vivo Y30 in India for Rs 14,990. The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart today at 8 P.M IST. The phone is also listed on the company official site.

The Vivo Y30 comes in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black colour options. The phone was first launched in Malaysia earlier in May, and now the phone has launched in India as well.

Vivo Y30 specifications

The Vivo Y30 features 6.47-inch screen size. The IPS LCD panel offers an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The phone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS on top.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that includes a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage, with the option to expand it to up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

Vivo Y30 is backed up by 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Vivo Y30. For shooting selfies, the Vivo Y30 is fitted with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 aperture lens.

 

For the rear camera, the phone has a quad-camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Connectivity options for the Vivo Y30 include a Dual Sim, Dual 4G 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm and it weighs 197 grams.

Vivo Y30 to launch in India soon for Rs 14,990

