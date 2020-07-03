BSNL extends Work@Home broadband plan, 6 paise cashback offer again, reintroduces Rs 299 and Rs 491 Plans

The “Work@Home" promotional broadband was initially launched in March with a validity of one month until April 19.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of its Work@Home broadband plan again until July 26. The operator has also extended 6 paise cashback offer as well. Additionally, it has also reintroduced its Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans.



The “Work@Home" promotional broadband was initially launched in March with a validity of one month until April 19. The plan was earlier also extended until June 20. The plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps.

BSNL Chennai site has issued a circular announcing the extension till July 26 this month. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. The plan is free and there is no installation or security deposit involved.





BSNL has also extended the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until July 31, 2020. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country. BSNL had earlier extended the offer till June 30. Now the telco has extended for one more month. The BSNL Karnataka division has announced the extension through a tweet.

According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can avail this offer by simply sending an SMS ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334 from their registered mobile number. The money is credited in the form of cashback to the subscriber.



BSNL Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans were launched last year. Now, the two plans have been reintroduced, for a period of 90 days by the telco. BSNL Rs 299 broadband plan offers unlimited voice calling via BSNL landline service and 20 Mbps speeds up to 50GB, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps, and there’s no FUP limit. If the user does not migrate to another plan after six months, BSNL will change them to the 2GB CUL plan that is priced at Rs 399 per month. The 2GB CUL plan offers 2GB per day data at 8Mbps speeds.



BSNL Rs 491 broadband plan offers unlimited voice calling option to any network within India and 20 Mbps speeds and 120GB FUP limit every month, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. After six months, BSNL will automatically migrate the Rs 491 plan users to 3GB CUL broadband plan priced at Rs 499 after six months. The 3GB CUL plan offers 3GB per day data at 8Mbps speeds.









