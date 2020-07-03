Tata Sky+ HD set-top box gets a price cut in India

The company has slashed the price of its Tata Sky+ HD set-top box in the country.

Tata Sky has announced a price cut on its set-top box in India. The company has slashed the price of its Tata Sky+ HD set-top box in the country.

With this, new customers can now buy the set-top box for Rs 4301. The set-top box was earlier available for Rs 9,300 for new customers. Moving on, existing customers can also upgrade to the Tata Sky+ HD set-top box at a reduced price. The company is offering the box for Rs 4,499 for its customers. The device was earlier available for purchase for Rs 7890, though the company announced a price cut and it was available for Rs 5,999 in May. The set-top box offers a host of interesting features.

The set-top box supports web apps and it comes with 500GB of disk space. Users can forward or rewind a show and one can also pause it. It offers a resolution of 1080p and it features Dolby Audio as well. It comes with the Series Link feature, through which it can record all episodes of your favourite TV series, and skip the repeats.

Meanwhile, Tata Sky is reportedly planning to cut channels and packs of around 70 lakh customers in India. The company's latest move is to bring down the monthly bill of its subscribers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The company has lost over 1.5 million customers during the lockdown period as the users have failed to pay bills or renew subscriptions, which was a result of layoff and cut in incomes. The company said that the move is meant to retain customers with monthly billing of Rs 350 or less. With this, the company will reduce the subscribed channels and packs of almost 70 lakh subscribers from June 15.