Reliance JioMeet video conferencing app launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 10:53 am

Dubbed as Reliance JioMeet, the video conferencing application is set to give a competition to Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and more.
Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its latest video-conferencing application in India. Dubbed as Reliance JioMeet, the video conferencing application is set to give a competition to Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and more. 

 

The cross-platform app works on Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, SIP/H.323 systems. The application also works on popular web browsers including Chrome and Firefox on the desktop. The major highlight of the application is that it supports up to 100 participants in a group video call. It also supports up to 720p resolution for video conferencing. The user interface looks similar to Zoom and the company also provides a recording option, though it is only available in the web mode. 

 

Unlike Zoom which has a 40-minutes limit on a free account, JioMeet offers meetings up to 24 hours with up to 100 participants. It also comes with an option to schedule a meeting in advance and share details with invitees. One can have unlimited meetings per day and each meeting is password protected. There is a waiting room as well that will enable the admin to see the participants before merging them to the video call. 

 

One can also create groups and start calling on a single click. The JioMeet application also supports screen sharing as well, which is a good thing. One can also switch from one device to another while on a call as well. With this, Reliance JioMeet is yet another platform from India that will be a good alternative to Zoom and more other video conferencing applications.

 

Reliance Jio Meet platform to rival Zoom, Google Meet : How will it work?

Latest News from Reliance Jio

