Advertisement

Chingari app crosses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 3:51 pm

Latest News

Chingari app is available for free download on all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS App Store.
Advertisement

Chingari app (a short-video sharing platform) has now emerged as an Indian alternative to TikTok which has been banned in India alongwith 58 other Chinese apps. The Chingari social app has now crossed 10 million+ downloads on Google Play Store.

The Chingari app was founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in November 2018. The app is available for free download on all app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The app is available in languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

 

READ MORE: Creators have earned Rs 1,00,000 per month on Roposo app

Advertisement


Earlier the app garnered 3M downloads in just 10 days and 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours.

"Our retention numbers and the app's daily engagement time are also witnessing a solid increase. Our team is working round the clock to provide all our customers with a seamless experience," Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder told a news agency.

 

READ MORE: Mitron vs Roposo vs Chingari vs TikTok: Which one is India’s next big hit?

 

"We would like to welcome all TikTok users to come and try Chingari, a 100 per cent ‘Made In India' app," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

Chingari also pays its content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For each video uploaded on the app by the user, he or she gets points per view and these points that can be redeemed for cash.  Chingari also offers some basic video-editing features. Users can record videos at different speeds and one can also apply some filters and add Audio in the video.

Chingari faces stiff competition from other similar Indian apps like Mitron and Roposo. Recently Zee5 also announced that it is planning to launch a short video sharing platform called HiPi in India soon.

Mitron vs Roposo vs Chingari vs TikTok: Which one is India’s next big hit?

Tiktok alternative Chingari app garners 5 million downloads: Everything you need to know

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: chingari app news chingari app download chingari app update tik tok alternative chingari app chingari app on google play store TikTok rival Chingari app short video sharing app Chingari Chingari's rival app TikTok

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

TikTok has no plans to take legal action against India ban

Amazon Prime Video app is now available on all Windows 10 devices

Reliance JioMeet video calling app launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies