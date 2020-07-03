Samsung introduces Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever plans for its Galaxy smartphones in India

The company has Galaxy Assured buyback scheme and Galaxy Forever plan for its range of premium Galaxy smartphones in the country.

Samsung has announced the launch of two new schemes for its premium Galaxy smartphones in India. The company has Galaxy Assured buyback scheme and Galaxy Forever plan for its range of premium Galaxy smartphones in the country.

Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans are available across Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail outlets and Samsung.com. To start with Galaxy Assured, the scheme offers assured buyback on the purchase of premium Galaxy smartphones.

The offer is valid on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite (512GB) and Galaxy Note10 Lite. Through this programme, customers can get up to 50 per cent and 40 per cent of their device value after nine months and 12 months respectively. The company has partnered with Servify for the Galaxy Assured offer.

Moving to Galaxy Forever offer, customers can buy the new Galaxy S20 smartphone at just 60 per cent of the price. Consumers can pay the balance 40 per cent at the end of the one-year or return the device at the end of one year. To avail the Galaxy Forever offer, consumers will have to buy Galaxy S20 smartphone using EMI facility. For Galaxy Forever, Samsung India has partnered with Servify and IDFC.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. We are excited to announce the roll-out of Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans that give our consumers complete peace of mind. With Galaxy Assured, consumers will have the option to get back as much as 40% of the value of their premium smartphone after one year. Galaxy Forever lets consumers own a brand new Galaxy S20 at a fraction of the total cost. These two plans are a win-win situation for consumers, who will now have a range of options while buying Samsung’s premium range of Galaxy smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.