Tata Sky introduces a new interface for its range of set-top boxes in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 2:31 pm

The company has introduced a one-stop solution to discover trending content on the non-smart set-top boxes in India.
Tata Sky has announced a new user interface for its range of set-top boxes in India. The company has introduced a new one-stop solution to discover trending content on the non-smart set-top boxes in India. 

 

The company has revealed that the feature is available across all HD and SD set-top boxes in the country. With this, users will be able to discover content under Top Movies and Live Sports by simply pressing the yellow button on the Tata Sky remote control. 

 

In ‘Top Movies’ section, subscribers can choose movie titles from 8 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali that are filtered basis a rating of 5.5 and above. 

 

This not only allows the subscribers to access the best films across the list of available channels but also saves channel-surfing time. Similarly, the feature acts as a guide to live sporting events whenever they air. 

 

The new Home App also includes Channel Info and Channel Search options, which makes it easier for users to discover and subscribe to new channels categorised by channel name, channel number, genre and languages at the simple touch of a button.

 

It comes with a one-stop self-care solution to independently address daily account-related requirements like adding channels that are carrying trending content to the bouquet, changing RMN, among others.

 

Talking about the feature, a Tata Sky Spokesperson said, “At Tata Sky it has always been our endeavour to provide our subscribers with the widest variety of content delivered via best in class technology. The new Home App is another innovation unique to Tata Sky’s set-top boxes, providing subscribers with a readymade content guide thereby making it convenient to choose from trending movies and sporting events by simply pressing the yellow button on the remote control.”

 

