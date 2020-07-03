Motorola One Fusion with 5000mAh battery announced

Motorola One Fusion is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

Motorola has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 1,99,990 Chilean Peso (approx. Rs 18,700) and it will go on sale in Latin America.

The smartphone is available in Emerald Green and Deep Sapphire Blue colour options. The Motorola One Fusion is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2GHz along with Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it features P2i coating making it splash resistant.

On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 118-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter for video calling and selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.96 x 75.85 x 9.4 mm and weighs 202 grams.





