TikTok has no plans to take legal action against India ban

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 12:07 pm

TikTok has confirmed that it has no plans to take any legal action against the ban imposed by the government.
Recently, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok, UC Browser, Shein, Club Factory, SHAREit and more with an aim to safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. Now, TikTok has confirmed that it has no plans to take any legal action against the ban imposed by the government. 

 

There are multiple reports suggesting that the short video-making application is planning to pursue legal action against the ban. However, TikTok has confirmed that it has no plans for it. "There have been statements in the press concerning the possibility that TikTok might pursue legal action regarding the directive by the Government of India. We have no plans to pursue such action," a spokesperson from the company said.

 

The company has revealed that it will comply with the regulations of the Government of India and it is working with the government to address the security concerns. “We are committed to working with the government to address its concerns. We comply with the laws and regulations of the Government of India. Ensuring the data sovereignty, security and privacy of our users has always been and will continue to be a top priority for us,” the spokesperson told LiveMint. 

 

The report highlights that a number of banned Chinese app companies like ByteDance, UB Web, Moonton, Weibo among others are working to file writ petitions to the government as their last resort. "First they want to clarify the data security concerns to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). Some representations have already been made. Writ will be the last resort if nothing else works" the source told the publication. 

 

The Indian government banned the applications under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The 59 apps were found to be engaged in activities which are prejudicial to “sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order." The move is aimed to safeguard Indians from the data breach.

 

