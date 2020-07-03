Advertisement

Redmi 8 receives a price hike in India again

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 4:21 pm

Latest News

Redmi 8 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant is now Rs 300 costlier than its previously selling price which was Rs 9,499.

Xiaomi has once again increased the price of Redmi 8 smartphone in India to Rs 9,799. This comes after the phone's price was hiked just last month. The new pricing is reflecting on both Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi 8 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant is now Rs 300 costlier than its previously selling price which was Rs 9,499. The smartphone price was last month increased by Rs 200 after which the effective price of the phone was Rs 9,499 which was earlier priced at Rs 9,299.

 

READ MORE: Redmi 8 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

To recall, Redmi 8 was launched in India last year at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Xiaomi has discontinued the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Redmi 8 specifications

 

Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It has an AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX 363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

It is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock tech and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price hiked in India

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual price hiked in India second time in a month

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

Redmi 8 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Redmi 8 price in India Redmi 8 specifications Redmi 8 Redmi Xiaomi Redmi 8 price Redmi 8 price hike

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo Y30 launched in India for Rs 14,990, sale begins at 8PM today

Realme 6s to launch in India next week as Realme 6i

Samsung introduces Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever plans for its Galaxy smartphones in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies