Redmi 8 receives a price hike in India again

Redmi 8 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant is now Rs 300 costlier than its previously selling price which was Rs 9,499.

Xiaomi has once again increased the price of Redmi 8 smartphone in India to Rs 9,799. This comes after the phone's price was hiked just last month. The new pricing is reflecting on both Mi.com and Flipkart.



Redmi 8 4GB RAM and 64GB memory variant is now Rs 300 costlier than its previously selling price which was Rs 9,499. The smartphone price was last month increased by Rs 200 after which the effective price of the phone was Rs 9,499 which was earlier priced at Rs 9,299.

To recall, Redmi 8 was launched in India last year at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Xiaomi has discontinued the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.





Redmi 8 specifications

Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It has an AI dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX 363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.



It is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes with an option to expand the storage of up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has face unlock tech and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.