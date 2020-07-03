Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video app is now available on all Windows 10 devices

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 03, 2020 11:02 am

The company has revealed that it has launched a dedicated app of Amazon Prime for Windows 10 machines.
Amazon has announced that its popular video streaming service, Prime Video, is available on Windows 10 devices. The company has revealed that it has launched a dedicated app of Amazon Prime for Windows 10 machines. 

 

With this, users in India can now download the application right from the Microsoft Store. Using the new Amazon Prime Video for Windows app, customers are now able to stream Prime Video content online or download Prime Video content for offline viewing on their device. This feature only works through the app on the Windows 10 operating system and includes desktop PCs, laptops, and tablets. 

 

The online streaming experience will be the same as the current experience on the Prime Video website today. Customers can find the new Amazon Prime Video for PC app through the Microsoft Store on their Windows 10 device. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced a new Profile feature for its streaming application. The new feature allows users to add up to six user profiles for its streaming service.

 

The company has revealed that users can have one default profile along with 5 additional profiles of either adults or kids within Prime Video on a single Amazon account. The company says that each profile will get personalized content and recommendations, watch history, season progress and watch list. This will be based on individual profile activity.

 

Moving on, the company says that the Kids profile will only show age-appropriate TV shows and movies with maturity rating 12 and under. Furthermore, search results and search suggestions will also be filtered.

 

