Black Friday Deals: Realme, Xiaomi and more!

These are the top black friday deals that will offer you the best products at the best value. Not only e-commerce website Flipkart, but brands have also come up with their own black friday deals.

Advertisement

The e-commerce major Flipkart is back with its Black Friday sale that will run from 26th November till 30th November 2020. Not only Flipkart, but brands have come out with their own black Friday sales and are offering devices at discounted prices.

For those who missed out on great offers during the Diwali season, the Black Friday sale comes as a saviour as one can purchase mobile phones at considerably low prices.

This deal includes phones from Realme, Xiaomi, Apple and more.

Advertisement

Xiaomi: Black Friday Sale

Xiaomi is availing discounts on a lot of its products starting 26th November till 29th November. The discounts will be available across mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and retail outlets depending upon product availability.

The Redmi 8A will start from Rs 6,999 which is originally priced at Rs 9,999. The Redmi 9i will be available for Rs 8,999 for 4GB/128GB variant which is originally priced at Rs 10,999. The Redmi Note 8 is available for Rs 11,499 for 6GB/64GB variant, originally priced at Rs 12,999.

The Redmi 9 Prime is available for Rs 10,999 (Rs 13,999 original price) for 4GB/128GB variant. The Redmi Note 9 Pro with 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage is available for Rs 14,999 (originally priced at Rs 17,999).

There's also a discount on the Redmi Powerbank which sells for Rs 1,999 originally, which is now available for just Rs 699.

A set of earbuds are also available at discounted prices including Redmi Earbuds 2C at Rs 1299 (original price Rs 1,999) and Redmi Earbuds S at Rs 1,699 (original price Rs 2,399).

If you are looking for true wireless earbuds, Xiaomi hasn't missed out on those either. The Mi TWS earphones 2C are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,299 whereas they are originally sold at Rs 3,499. The original Mi TWS earphones are available at Rs 2,999 which are normally sold for Rs 5,499.

It might be the best time to buy the Mi Smart Band 4 as it is available for Rs 1,999, originally sold at Rs 2,499.

Beard Trimmers are also on discount at Rs 1,299 (original price Rs 1,499) for Mi Beard Trimmer and Rs 899 (original price Rs 1,199) for Mi Beard Trimmer 1C.

The Mi Men's Sport Shoes 2 are priced at Rs 2,499 (original price Rs 3,999). The Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand is available for Rs 149 (original price Rs 199).

Realme

Realme is starting its Black Friday sale on 27th November but just for 24 hours so you will have to grab the deals as quickly as possible.

Realme C3 (3+32 GB) will be priced at Rs 7999, down from Rs 8999. The 4+64 GB variant will be priced at Rs 8999 down from Rs 9999.

The realme 6 (6+64 GB) will be sold for Rs 13999, down from Rs 14999. The 8+128 GB variant will be sold for Rs 15999, down from Rs 16999.

The realme 6i (4+64 GB) will be sold for Rs 11,999, down from Rs 12,999 while the 6+64 GB variant has come down from Rs 13999 to Rs 12999.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro 6+64 GB variant has come down from Rs 14999 to Rs 13999. realme X3 6+128 GB variant has come down from Rs 24999 to Rs 21999. The 8+128 GB variant originally sold for Rs 25999 will now be selling at Rs 22999

The realme X3 SuperZoom 8+128 GB variant has come down from Rs 27999 to Rs 23999 and the 8+256 GB variant has gone down from Rs 29999 to Rs 25999 while the 12+256 GB variant went down from Rs 32999 to 28999.

The realme X50 Pro 8+128 GB variant which is originally priced at Rs 41999 will be sold for Rs 34999 for 24 hours while the 12+256 GB variant originally priced at Rs 47999 will be sold at Rs 40999.

Not just phones, but Realme is also dropping down the prices of its IoT products. The realme Buds 2 originally sold at Rs 599 will be sold at Rs 499. Realme Buds Wireless which have been selling for Rs 1,799 will be available for Rs 1499. These products will be available on realme.com, Flipkart & Amazon

The realme Buds Classic that is priced at Rs 399 will be available for Rs 299 on realme.com & Amazon.

The realme Buds Wireless Pro, on the other hand, will be selling for Rs 3199, whereas their original price is Rs 3,999. It will be sold on Realme.com and Amazon.

The following products will be available only on Flipkart and Realme.com. The realme Buds Air Neo sold at Rs 2999 normally, will be available at Rs 1999.

The realme Buds Q Cobble sold at Rs 1999 will be available for Rs 1499.

The realme Buds Air Pro normally sold at Rs 4999 will be sold for Rs 4299.

The realme Watch which is originally priced at Rs 3999 will be available for Rs 2999.

The realme Band available for Rs 1499 will be available for Rs 999.

The realme 18W 20000mAh Powerbank originally priced at Rs 1599 will be available for Rs 1399.

The realme Smart Cam 360° priced at Rs 2999 will be sold for Rs 2499.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale

Asus is bringing a 5% cashback offer on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction which can be used to buy the ROG Phone 3 that is priced at Rs 46,999 for 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 49,999 for 12GB/128GB variant.

The ROG Phone 3 is the third-gen flagship gaming smartphone that delivers good performance with the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus, 144Hz 10 Bit HDR AMOLED Display, Dual Partition capable Ultrasonic Air Triggers and 6000 mAh battery.

The iPhone XR that is one of the most appreciated iPhones will be available for Rs 38,999 for 64GB variant and Rs 43,999 for 128GB variant. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with 1792 x 828 pixels with 328ppi pixel density. The iPhone XR comes with a single camera lens with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, 1.4-micron pixel size and 6-element lens.

Another iPhone on sale is the SE 2020 which will be down to Rs 32,999 from Rs 42,500. There's also an exchange offer that will bring down the price further by Rs 14,300. It is one of the smallest iPhones available in the market with just a generation old A13 bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 11, and 11 Pro Max.

The flagship that was launched by the Korean manufacturer earlier this year will be available for Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant. The Galaxy S20 Plus originally launched at a price of Rs 73,999 so this discount makes it a must buy. You get all the perks of buying a flagship device including great performance as it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 along with great cameras. The device should get updates till Android 13.