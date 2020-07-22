You might like this
Asus ROG Phone 3 8GB
Price :
Rs. 49999
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 3.09GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.59 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and more.
The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option.
On the camera front, it supports triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.
The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
390 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.59 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 5MP (4-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens.)
|Front Camera
|
24 MP (f/2.0 aperture, in-display selfie sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (30W Fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 3.09GHz (Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 + 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ROG UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
Asus Reviews
Asus Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement