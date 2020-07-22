ROG Phone 3 8GB

Asus ROG Phone 3 8GB

Rs. 49999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.09GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.59 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and more. 

 

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option. 

 

On the camera front, it supports triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

390 ppi

Screen Size

6.59 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 5MP (4-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens.)
Front Camera

24 MP (f/2.0 aperture, in-display selfie sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (30W Fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.09GHz (Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 + 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ROG UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Asus Rog Phone 3 First Impression

Asus Rog Phone 3 First Impression

Rog Series of smartphones are primarily targeted at gamers and thus a lot of innovations are implemented to improve the gameplay. We have spent some time with Asus Rog Phone 3 and here is our first impression of the device.

