Realme 6i 6GB
Price :
Rs. 14999
|
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Realme 6i features 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a side fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. It has 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.
A quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 6i with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, EIS, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.
Realme 6i is backed up by 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge fast charging. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9-9.6mm and it weighs 191 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP mono sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (with 30W Flash Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
