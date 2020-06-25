You might like this
Realme X3 SuperZoom 8GB
Price :
Rs. 27999
Product Features :
- Launch : 25 June, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras.
It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone also features a side fingerprint scanner for security.
Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture
The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 115 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 8MP periscope camera with OIS, f/2.2 aperture for 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 960 fps super slo-mo)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 120 fps super slo-mo)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (30W Dart Charge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.9 x 75.8 x 9.4mm
|Weight
|
195 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Snapdragon 855+ 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
