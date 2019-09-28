Description

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is reported to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno GPU.

On the camera front, it will also feature a quad-camera setup. The sensors include 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor, 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA wide-angle lens and a Sony IMX516 ToF sensor. For the front, it will be equipped with a Sony IMX375 sensor of 10-megapixel.

The phone will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.