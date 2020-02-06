Description

The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the hardware front, this is the first smartphone in India that comes powered with the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The company claims that the Realme C3 is loaded with MediaTek Gaming Technology to optimize network latency and Display Latency to provide faster response time. The smartphone is available in two memory options: 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more.