  • 11:32 Feb 07, 2020
C3 4GB

Realme C3 4GB

Price :

Rs. 7999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 06 February, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Realme C3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

 

On the hardware front, this is the first smartphone in India that comes powered with the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The company claims that the Realme C3 is loaded with MediaTek Gaming Technology to optimize network latency and Display Latency to provide faster response time. The smartphone is available in two memory options: 3GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more.

Display

Type

HD+ (Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W charger)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100, 4G: LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Realme Image gallery

Latest Realme Mobiles

Realme Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies