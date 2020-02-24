You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 24 February, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.44 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz sample rate.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It comes with up to 20x Hybrid Zoom, which comes with Smooth Zoom technology, which makes the zooming transition is smoother. It comes with Nightscape 3.0 and Ultra Nightscape. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.
The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for 5X optical hybrid zoom, up to 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture with 3cm macro option, 2MP B&W depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 degee ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 64W SuperDart fast charging, also supports 18W QC/PD charging, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.96 x 74.24 x 9.36 mm
|Weight
|
207 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
