Description

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz sample rate.



The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It comes with up to 20x Hybrid Zoom, which comes with Smooth Zoom technology, which makes the zooming transition is smoother. It comes with Nightscape 3.0 and Ultra Nightscape. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.



The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution.