X50 Pro 5G 6GB

Realme X50 Pro 5G 6GB

Rs. 37999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.44 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz sample rate.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It comes with up to 20x Hybrid Zoom, which comes with Smooth Zoom technology, which makes the zooming transition is smoother. It comes with Nightscape 3.0 and Ultra Nightscape. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.44 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, UIS stabilization, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture for 5X optical hybrid zoom, up to 20x hybrid zoom, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture with 3cm macro option, 2MP B&W depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture, 8MP 105 degee ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 64W SuperDart fast charging, also supports 18W QC/PD charging, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.96 x 74.24 x 9.36 mm

Weight

207 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dolby Atmos)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

