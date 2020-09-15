Redmi 9i 128GB

Xiaomi Redmi 9i 128GB

  • Launch : 15 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It will have expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

Redmi 9i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10w charging support. The phone features a single 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture, face unlock. It runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 12.

The phone does not feature any fingerprint sensor on the phone, but you will be able to unlock the device using face unlock.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, face unlock)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10w charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, IR Sensor, Accelerometer, G- sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi 9i launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 6.53-inch HD+display, price starts Rs 8299

Redmi 9i comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

