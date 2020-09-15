Description

Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It will have expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Redmi 9i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10w charging support. The phone features a single 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture, face unlock. It runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 12.



The phone does not feature any fingerprint sensor on the phone, but you will be able to unlock the device using face unlock.