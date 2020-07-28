Description

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5020mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.