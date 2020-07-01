OnePlus Nord, Vivo X50, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Swiggy Money wallet, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, Thomson Oath Pro TV series:TMI Daily News Wrap

From Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launch to Thomson Oath Pro 4K HDR Android TV, here is our TMI Daily News Wrap.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India

Samsung has launched the BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in India. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition are available for pre-booking from July 1, 2020, in India.



In addition to the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition models, Samsung has also started pre-bookings for the Cloud White colour variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Both Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions, as well as Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant, can be pre-booked starting July 1 to July 9, 2020 on Samsung.com/in.

Redmi 7A starts receiving Android 10-based stable MIUI 11 update in India

Xiaomi’s entry-level phone, the Redmi 7A has started receiving the Android 10-based stable MIUI 11 update in India. To recall, the Redmi 7A was launched in India back in July last year with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 in India

Samsung has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 smartphones with One UI 2.0 in India. To recall, Samsung first rolled out Android 10 update to Samsung Galaxy J6 in April but the rollout was limited to select regions.



The Android 10-based OneUI update for the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6 carries the firmware J600GDXU6CTF4 and it weighs 1427.94MB in size. It has June Android 10 security patch as well as latest OneUI 2.0

Thomson Oath Pro 4K HDR Android TV series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999

Thomson has today expanded its Smart TV lineup in India with the launch of Oath Pro series of Android TV-based televisions. The Oath Pro series is priced at starting Rs 24,999 and it comes in three sizes - 43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. The new Thomson Smart TVs from Thomson will be available for sale on Flipkart on July 5.



The 43-inch variant of the Thomson OATH Pro 4K TV is priced at Rs 24,999, the 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 32,999, and the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 52,999.

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant to launch soon in India under Rs 18,000

Oppo is reportedly all set to launch a 4GB variant of Oppo F15 in India soon. To recall, Oppo F15 was launched in India earlier this year in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Oppo will launch a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Oppo F15 in the first week of July. Further, it has been also revealed that this new variant will be priced less than Rs 18,000.

OnePlus officially confirms its upcoming phone will be named as OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has officially confirmed the name of its upcoming smartphone. The company has revealed that its upcoming smartphone will be known as OnePlus Nord. The brand has also revealed a series of documentaries about the upcoming smartphone. The documentary video shows a prototype of the phone with a triple-camera setup at the back panel and dual-selfie camera at the front. This means that the upcoming smartphone might come with this camera setup. Furthermore, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under $500 (approx. Rs 37,800).

Vivo to launch its X50 series in India soon

Vivo recently introduced its X50 series in China with Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+. The company revealed that it will be launching in India soon, now Vivo has officially teased the launch of the new series. Vivo official Twitter handle has teased the launch of the Vivo X50 series in India.

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 7, to be Flipkart exclusive

Poco has finally confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India this month. The brand has confirmed the name and launch date of the upcoming Poco smartphone. The next Poco smartphone will be named as Poco M2 Pro. The company has confirmed that it will launch the phone on July 7. Poco revealed this information on its official Twitter handle.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets a price cut in India

Oppo has announced a price cut on its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The latest price cut is visible on Amazon and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also revealed the price cut. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was priced at Rs 31,990 for the base variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. After the price cut, it is now available at a price of Rs 29,990. To recall, the smartphone was launched at the price point of Rs 29,990 for the base variant, however, with the price hike due to GST revision, the phone was priced at Rs 31,990.

Key features:

Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek Helio P95 processor

RAM & ROM: 8GB RAM + up to 256GB

Rear Camera: 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 44MP + 2MP

Battery: 4025mAh with 30W fast charging

OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7

Swiggy Money digital wallet service launched in India

Swiggy has announced the launch of its new digital wallet service in India. Dubbed as Swiggy Money, the new service provides easy payments, instant refunds and more. The company has partnered with ICICI Bank for its digital wallet service. With this, users can make transactions, store money for food orders and more. Furthermore, the company is offering some offers on its digital wallet. For instance, users will get instant refunds if they make a payment using Swiggy Money wallet.

Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV launched in India

Shinco has today announced the launch of its latest Smart TV in India. Dubbed as Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, it is available for purchase from Amazon at a price of Rs 20,999.