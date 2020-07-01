Advertisement

Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 12:42 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, it is available for purchase from Amazon at a price of Rs 20,999.

Shinco has today announced the launch of its latest Smart TV in India. Dubbed as Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, it is available for purchase from Amazon at a price of Rs 20,999. 

 

The latest Smart TV from Shinco comes loaded with a 43-inch Ultra HD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Smart TV comes with A+ Grade panel and it supports HDR10 as well. It comes with Quantum Luminit Technology for enhanced viewing experience. 

 

The Smart TV is loaded with dbx-tv audio technology that provides good audio experience. The Smart TV is loaded with 20W speakers with Total Sonics technology that provides optimal audio quality. It also comes with Total Volume that controls unwanted changes in loudness and Total Surround that gives a surround sound experience. The Smart TV comes with psycho-acoustic algorithms to fill the room with sound, while AI volume control automatically reduces the level of loud commercials. 

 

The Shinco TV is powered by an A55 quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It comes with Uniwall UI, which runs on Android 9.0 Pie. The UI comes with official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more. The Smart TV supports Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE (Content Discovery Engine). 

 

The Smart TV allows users to stream LIVE NEWS without any subscription from available official News Apps. In terms of connectivity, it supports 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports along with Bluetooth connectivity.

 

Shinco resumes the sale of its Smart TVs in India

Shinco starts selling its Smart TVs in Red, Green and Orange zone areas in India

Shinco rolls out a new Uniwall UI update for its Smart TVs in India

Latest News from

Tags: Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV launch Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV features Shinco Smart TVs Shinco

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung The Serif, new range of OLED 8K TVs launched in India

OnePlus TV series will have three models, pricing teased

OnePlus TV will be thinner than OnePlus 8 series, reveals Pete Lau

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies