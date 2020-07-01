Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV launched in India

Dubbed as Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, it is available for purchase from Amazon at a price of Rs 20,999.

The latest Smart TV from Shinco comes loaded with a 43-inch Ultra HD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The Smart TV comes with A+ Grade panel and it supports HDR10 as well. It comes with Quantum Luminit Technology for enhanced viewing experience.

The Smart TV is loaded with dbx-tv audio technology that provides good audio experience. The Smart TV is loaded with 20W speakers with Total Sonics technology that provides optimal audio quality. It also comes with Total Volume that controls unwanted changes in loudness and Total Surround that gives a surround sound experience. The Smart TV comes with psycho-acoustic algorithms to fill the room with sound, while AI volume control automatically reduces the level of loud commercials.

The Shinco TV is powered by an A55 quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It comes with Uniwall UI, which runs on Android 9.0 Pie. The UI comes with official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On, Docubay and many more. The Smart TV supports Netflix, Prime Video and Youtube and comes with CDE (Content Discovery Engine).

The Smart TV allows users to stream LIVE NEWS without any subscription from available official News Apps. In terms of connectivity, it supports 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports along with Bluetooth connectivity.