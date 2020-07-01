Vivo to launch its X50 series in India soon

Vivo official Twitter handle has teased the launch of the Vivo X50 series in India.

Vivo recently introduced its X50 series in China with Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+. The company revealed that it will be launching in India soon, now Vivo has officially teased the launch of the new series.

Vivo official Twitter handle has teased the launch of the Vivo X50 series in India. The tweet reads, “Photography has a new definition! Get ready to raise the bar, push the boundary of what a smartphone can do for you. Stay tuned to Xperience #PhotographyRedefined with the ingenious #vivoX50Series. #ComingSoon” This confirms that the Vivo X50 series will be launched in India soon.

To recall, the Vivo X50 Pro+ features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.

The Vivo X50 Pro smartphone also features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.