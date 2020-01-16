Oppo F15 with quad rear cameras and 4,000mAh battery launched in India

Oppo F15 comes in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants.

Oppo has today launched its new smartphone in the F series - Oppo F15 In India. The smartphone comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 19,990.



The phone is available for pre-order and will be available on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon starting from January 24. Oppo F15 will be also available for purchase from key retail stores across the country as well. It comes in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants.











Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with ARM Mali G72 GPU. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 8GB RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens with f1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119 degree ultrawide lens with f2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery. The phone will come with 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge that gives 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes charge.

Connectivity options for the phone include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include magnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gravity and accelerometer. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9mm and it weighs 172 grams.