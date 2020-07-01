Advertisement

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 7, to be Flipkart exclusive

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 12:14 pm

Latest News

The next Poco smartphone will be named as Poco M2 Pro.

Poco has finally confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone in India this month. The brand has confirmed the name and launch date of the upcoming Poco smartphone. 

 

The next Poco smartphone will be named as Poco M2 Pro. The company has confirmed that it will launch the phone on July 7. Poco revealed this information on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “For all those who were on the edge of their seat. It's time to #FeelTheSurge with the #POCOM2Pro. Arriving on July 7th @ 12 PM.” 

 

The smartphone will be launched on the said date and the event will kickstart at 12:00 PM onwards. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The teaser image further reveals that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup, which is similar to what we have seen in Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. 

 

The Poco M2 Pro with the model number M2001J2I was spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. Apart from the SAR value of 1.6 W/kg of the device, no other details on the specs have surfaced on the RF exposure page. Notably, the model number of the Poco F2 Pro is M2004J11G, so Poco M2 Pro is not likely to be a rebranded variant of Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro. 


The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Meanwhile, the company has also confirmed that it will launch its first truly wireless earbuds in the country. The truly wireless earphones will be called the Poco Pop Buds.

 

Poco M2 Pro to launch in India soon

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India, could be Poco M2 Pro

Latest News from Poco

Tags: Poco M2 Pro Poco M2 Pro launch Poco M2 Pro specs Poco M2 Pro price Poco M2 Pro features Poco smartphones Poco Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets a price cut in India

Redmi 7A starts receiving Android 10-based stable MIUI 11 update in India

Vivo to launch its X50 series in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies