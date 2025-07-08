Samsung Announces New Security Features in One UI 8, Coming Up with Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7

Samsung has announced a set of new security features in One UI 8 which will be rolled with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7. “These updates reinforce Samsung’s commitment to delivering powerful, trusted mobile technology in a rapidly evolving digital world by introducing new protections for on-device AI, expanding cross-device threat detection and enhancing network security with quantum-resistant encryption,” said the company.

As a part of the new security features in One UI 8, Samsung is introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which is a new architecture designed to safeguard the next generation of personalized, AI-powered features. KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring that each App can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more.

Supporting Galaxy’s Personal Data Engine (PDE), KEEP helps secure a user’s deeply personal insights — such as routines and preferences — that enable features like Now Brief and Smart Gallery search. These insights stay entirely on-device, protected by KEEP and further secured by Knox Vault, Samsung’s tamper-resistant hardware security environment.

KEEP’s system-level structure allows it to scale across Galaxy AI innovations. In addition to PDE, it now protects Now Brief, Smart Suggestions and other on-device features that rely on user-specific inputs — enabling more advanced AI experiences without compromising privacy.

Next, Samsung is advancing protections that offer not just stronger security, but greater transparency and control for users, with Knox Matrix leading the way. Through One UI 8, Samsung is evolving Knox Matrix to deliver more proactive and user-friendly protection for connected Galaxy devices. When a device is flagged for serious risk — such as system manipulation or identity forgery — it is designed to automatically sign out of the Samsung Account, cutting off access to cloud-connected services to prevent threats from spreading.

Users are notified across their connected Galaxy devices and guided to the ‘Security status of your devices’ page, where they can review the issue and take action. Even devices without the latest security status updates trigger a yellow-level warning, helping users respond before vulnerabilities grow.

The new security features in One UI 8 include post-quantum cryptography to Secure Wi-Fi, extending the trusted approach first introduced on the Galaxy S25 series through Post-Quantum Enhanced Data Protection (EDP). Secure Wi-Fi is now being upgraded with a new cryptographic framework designed to strengthen network protection against emerging threats, particularly those anticipated in the era of quantum computing. This enhancement secures the key exchange process at the core of encrypted connections, helping ensure robust privacy even over public networks.

By integrating post-quantum cryptography, Secure Wi-Fi is built to withstand future attacks that capture encrypted data with the intent to break it once quantum technology matures — a tactic known as “harvest now, decrypt later.” This upgrade fortifies the secure tunnel between Galaxy devices and Samsung servers, reinforcing the integrity of data transmissions in high-risk environments like public Wi-Fi.

In addition to this, Secure Wi-Fi offers a suite of advanced privacy features: