Honor X9c 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

Honor X9c 5G has been launched in India after being teased by the company for months. The new X9c 5G is designed to withstand accidental drops, enduring falls from heights of up to 2 meters. With an IP65M rating for water and dust resistance, the HONOR X9c has been rigorously tested to function even after being submerged in 25cm-depth water for up to 5 minutes.

Honor X9c 5G: Price, Availability

The HONOR X9c is available in Titanium Black and Jade Cyan with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The open sale be held on Amazon.in from July 12, with the limited-time Prime Day pricing of Rs 19,999. Launch offers for the device include Rs 1,250 flat Discount (adjusted in listed price), Rs 750 Instant Discount on SBI & ICICI Bank cards, Rs 1,250 Instant Discount plus No Cost EMI up to 9 months, along with a free 1-Year Extended Warranty. These offers are valid from July 12 till July 14.

Honor X9c 5G: Specifications

Honor X9c 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 4000 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, 437 ppi, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Honor X9c 5G has a dual rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens with OIS, and a 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 6600mAh battery with 66W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and stereo speakers as well. It is IP65M rated also.