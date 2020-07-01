Advertisement

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant to launch soon in India under Rs 18,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 1:57 pm

Oppo will launch a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Oppo F15 in the first week of July. Further, it has been also revealed that this new variant will be priced less than Rs 18,000.
Oppo is reportedly all set to launch a 4GB variant of Oppo F15 in India soon. To recall, Oppo F15 was launched in India earlier this year in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

As per a report by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, Oppo will launch a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Oppo F15 in the first week of July. Further, it has been also revealed that this new variant will be priced less than Rs 18,000.

Oppo recently launched Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 at Rs 18,990. It comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is available for purchase through both Amazon and Flipkart. The Blazing Blue will be the third colour option after Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants.

The specifications for the Oppo F15's new variant will remain the same as of its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a quad rear camera setup with that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for capturing portrait and monochrome shots, with f/2.4 lenses. Up front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0.
 

Oppo F15 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

