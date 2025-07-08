AI+ Nova 5G, AI+ Pulse Smartphones Launched in India: All Details

AI+ Nova 5G and AI+ Pulse have been launched in India by the Madhav Sheth-led homegrown brand. Both the devices are powered by a Unisoc chipset, with the Nova 5G packing the Unisoc T8200 5G chip and the Pulse packing the Unisoc T615 processor. Here’s everything else to know about them.

AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G: Price, Availability

AI+ Pulse costs Rs 4,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 6,999 for the 6GB + 128GB trim. The Nova 5G costs Rs 7,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Both are available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple colour options. One can avail a Rs 500 instant discount with Axis bank cards on day 1 of sale, which is 12th July for Pulse and 13th July for Nova 5G.

AI+ Pulse

The AI+ Pulse sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2D Glass, Oleophobic Coating, and 450 nits of typical brightness. The device is powered by the Unisoc T615 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs on NxtQuantum OS based on Android 15. It will get the Android 16 OS update along with three years of security patches.

The device has a single 50MP primary camera sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front for selfies. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a single mono speaker. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

AI+ Nova 5G

The AI+ Nova 5G also sports the same display as the Pulse, which is a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 265 ppi, 2D Glass, Oleophobic Coating, and 450 nits of typical brightness. The device is powered by the Unisoc T8200 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs on NxtQuantom OS based on Android 15 will receive Android 16 along with three years of security updates.

The device has a single 50MP primary camera sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front for selfies. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a single mono speaker. It is also IP54 rated. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.