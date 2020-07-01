Thomson Oath Pro 4K HDR Android TV series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999

The TVs also come inclusive of all streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime etc.

Advertisement

French-based television manufacturer, Thomson has today expanded its Smart TV lineup in India with the launch of Oath Pro series of Android TV-based televisions.



The Oath Pro series is priced at starting Rs 24,999 and it comes in three sizes - 43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. The new Thomson Smart TVs from Thomson will be available for sale on Flipkart on July 5.



The 43-inch variant of the Thomson OATH Pro 4K TV is priced at Rs 24,999, the 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 32,999, and the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 52,999.



All Thomson TVs come with Ultra-HD resolution (3840x2160-pixel) screens. In addition to supporting 4K, the TVs also support HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. The TVs comes with features like MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), Dolby digital plus, Dolby vision, HDR10, Bluetooth 5.0, with shortcut key of Netflix, prime video, YouTube and Play store. The TV is also assisted by Google Assistant.



The TVs also come inclusive of all streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime etc. The content on this TV is available in 48 different languages apart from Hindi and English. Designed in Paris and ‘Made in India’, OATH Pro Tvs use the Official Android 9.0 as its operating software. It also comes with inbuilt Wi-Fi, and is wireless ready, which allows easy and hassle-free connectivity with multiple options giving a seamless viewing experience to its consumer.



The multiple screen casting options in OATH Pro makes work from home and online classes convenient and befits the current situation. The inbuilt HDR 10 technology makes OATH Pro a perfect partner for an immersive gaming experience.



Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India said, “We are proud that all our premium android tvs are made in India. In a short span of 2 years we are delighted to have captured 5% of the smart tv market space, with our entry into the premium TV segment now. For almost a decade 4 brands had 80% market share, the foremost reason was premium technology products. This tv has world best features with the Android ecosystem and at a super affordable price. There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment, in next 3 years we plan to achieve 15% in this segment. Thomson tv has taken a strategic decision to launch more premium technology TVs in future.”





