Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 in India

Samsung first rolled out Android 10 update to Samsung Galaxy J6 in April but the rollout was limited to select regions.

Samsung has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 smartphones with One UI 2.0 in India.



The Android 10-based OneUI update for the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6 carries the firmware J600GDXU6CTF4 and it weighs 1427.94MB in size. It has June Android 10 security patch as well as latest OneUI 2.0, reports SamMobile.



If you own a Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6, you will get a notification for the software update. In order to download the latest update manually, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.



The update brings improvements to the UI along with the goodies of Android 10. It brings enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, clearer app icons and system colours, enhanced system animations, updated camera app, One-handed mode, full-screen gestures, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls and more. The update also adds functionality in many of Samsung’s official apps, such as Calendar, Contacts, and My Files.

To recall, the Galaxy J6 was launched in May 2018 with Android Oreo. The phone received Android 9.0 Pie update last year. It features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 with a 2.5D curved glass. The phone has a single 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. It has a 3,000mAh battery and there’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for security. The device is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset with options to choose from 3GB and 4GB RAM variants and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy On6 features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display (1480 x 720 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal memory and 256 GB expandable memory via micro SD card slot. It is backed up by 3000mAh battery. The Galaxy On6 boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.



