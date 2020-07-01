Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets a price cut in India

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was priced at Rs 31,990 for the base variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo has announced a price cut on its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The latest price cut is visible on Amazon and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also revealed the price cut.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was priced at Rs 31,990 for the base variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. After the price cut, it is now available at a price of Rs 29,990. To recall, the smartphone was launched at the price point of Rs 29,990 for the base variant, however, with the price hike due to GST revision, the phone was priced at Rs 31,990.

Furthermore, the retailer confirms that the 256GB variant is now available for purchase from the offline channels. The company introduced the variant during the launch event, though only 128GB option was available for purchase.

Recollecting some key specs, Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole design. It is the first smartphone with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with 119.9-degree field of view.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7. The phone comes with a in-display fingeprint sensor along with face unlock feature. The phone is juiced up by a 4025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge support.











