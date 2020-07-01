Redmi 7A starts receiving Android 10-based stable MIUI 11 update in India

Redmi 7A had earlier been updated to MIUI 11 but was still based on Android 9

Xiaomi’s entry-level phone, the Redmi 7A has started receiving the Android 10-based stable MIUI 11 update in India. To recall, the Redmi 7A was launched in India back in July last year with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.



Redmi 7A had earlier been updated to MIUI 11 but was still based on Android 9. Now the phone is finally receiving Android 10-based MIUI 11 update. While it is receiving the MIUI 11 update, Xiaomi has however already confirmed the Redmi 7A will also be getting MIUI 12 update. However, an exact date of the rollout for the update has not been revealed by the company.



The update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.1.0.QCMINXM and it is 1.6GB in size. The update also brings May security patch to the smartphone. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System Update.



The Android 10 update brings all the Android 10 features as well as the usual bug fixes and performance enhancements. As per a screenshot posted by a user on the Mi Community forum, the update does not highlight the list of new features and upgrades.



The phone already received the MIUI 11 update, bringing in features like a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects inspired by the sounds of nature including animal, water and fire noises, updated Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.



The MIUI 12 update will bring a host of privacy-related features, new floating windows, Super Wallpapers feature, new control centre and more.



To recall the specs, Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch HD 2.5D curved glass display 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It comes with a single 12MP AI rear camera with Sony IMX 486 sensor along with an LED flash, PDAF phase focus, AI beauty and on the front, it has a 5MP AI selfie shooter.