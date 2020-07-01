OnePlus officially confirms its upcoming phone will be named as OnePlus Nord

The company has revealed that its upcoming smartphone will be known as OnePlus Nord.

The brand has also revealed a series of documentaries about the upcoming smartphone. The documentary video shows a prototype of the phone with a triple-camera setup at the back panel and dual-selfie camera at the front. This means that the upcoming smartphone might come with this camera setup.

Furthermore, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under $500 (approx. Rs 37,800). He says that OnePlus Nord will be the first smartphone under $500 in recent years. The company says that the new product also addresses feedback from OnePlus community who wanted an affordable smartphone with OnePlus’ flagship-level product and user experience.

OnePlus has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone will be available in Europe and India. The brand further says that a select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the device through a limited beta programme after it is launched in India.

“Launching the OnePlus Nord product line marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for OnePlus. The ‘Never Settle’ spirit is centred around sharing the best technology and products with the world, but it is also about challenging ourselves and going beyond our comfort zone. We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line,” said, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.