Swiggy Money digital wallet service launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 11:38 am

The company has partnered with ICICI Bank for its digital wallet service.
Swiggy has announced the launch of its new digital wallet service in India. Dubbed as Swiggy Money, the new service provides easy payments, instant refunds and more. 

 

The company has partnered with ICICI Bank for its digital wallet service. With this, users can make transactions, store money for food orders and more. Furthermore, the company is offering some offers on its digital wallet. For instance, users will get instant refunds if they make a payment using Swiggy Money wallet. 

 

If a customer is already an ICICI Bank user, he/she can simply start using the wallet without any hassle. However, non-ICICI Bank customers have to provide a Government ID number. Furthermore, any balance in an activated Swiggy Money wallet cannot be transferred to a bank account. Customers can only use the service on Swiggy and it will be soon available in Swiggy Grocery, Genie and POP orders. The company has also introduced new Split-pay option where users can combine both the money from their wallet and another payment method to complete the transactions. 

 

Meanwhile, Swiggy expanded its grocery and household essential services to over 125 cities amid the lockdown led by the coronavirus pandemic. Swiggy has partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla, and many other city-specific stores, to supply branded essential products and food items to the customers' doorstep, Swiggy said in a statement.

 

Available on the Swiggy app under the 'Grocery' tab, the company is enabling delivery of essentials to the customer's doorstep and the service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands.

 

