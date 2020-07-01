Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 01, 2020 10:56 am

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS edition will be available across Samsung Exclusive Stores and Samsung.com, while Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant will be available across Samsung's channels.
Samsung has launched the BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in India. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition are available for pre-booking from July 1, 2020, in India.

In addition to the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition models, Samsung has also started pre-bookings for the Cloud White colour variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Both Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions as well as Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant can be pre-booked starting July 1 to July 9, 2020 on Samsung.com/in.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is priced at Rs 87,999. The BTS edition of Galaxy Buds+ is priced at Rs 14,990. Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant is priced at Rs 97,999. Galaxy S20+ BTS edition will be available across Samsung Exclusive Stores and Samsung.com, while Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant will be available across Samsung's channels. Galaxy S20+ BTS edition and Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant are available in limited quantity in India. They all go on sale from July 10, 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography, allowing fans in India to show their devotion through their smartphone and wearables.


Galaxy S20+ BTS edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. Right in the box, the device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalise their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep.


The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition in solid purple brings  superb sound quality. With sound by AKG, Galaxy Buds+ deliver balanced, detailed and spacious sound. And an industry-leading two-way speaker fully immerses fans in the layers of BTS’ music. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition also takes the experience beyond the Buds+ as it comes with a special purple edition pouch with preloaded BTS lock screen and wallpaper, specialized BTS animations in the Galaxy Wearable App while connecting and checking the battery levels and the photo cards of the band right in the box as a keepsake for fans.

“At Samsung, our endeavour is to offer unique and exclusive experiences keeping in mind our consumers’ ever evolving choices. K-Pop is seeing an unprecedented fan following in India and we are very excited to announce the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ which now give fans an exclusive opportunity to connect more closely with their favourite band. The Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is the exciting new entrant in our flagship portfolio and we look forward to bringing more such offerings to our young consumers," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.


To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 990, coupled with 8GB RAM and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top. The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is loaded with AKG Sound and it features a two-way speaker system along with an added tweeter for richer treble and a woofer for powerful bass sounds. The earbuds deliver up to 11 hours of playtime and with the charging case, one can get 22 hours of playtime. Furthermore, a 3 minutes charge can deliver one hour of playtime. The earbuds are loaded with three mics, one inner and two outers. They come with a 270mAh wireless charging case. It supports wired, wireless or Wireless Powershare features.

