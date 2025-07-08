WhatsApp AI Chat Wallpapers Debut in iOS Beta Update

WhatsApp AI chat wallpapers feature has arrived on WhatsApp for iOS in a new beta update. The feature is powered by Meta AI which will allow users to create wallpapers through a prompt given to the generative AI. Here’s everything to know about the new feature.

As noted by WABetaInfo, some users on iOS can now “explore a new feature that allows them to generate custom chat wallpapers using Meta AI, offering a more creative and personalised way to style their conversations.” To get started with the new WhatsApp AI Chat wallpapers feature, users first need to access the wallpaper customisation section within the chat theme settings.

From there, they will see a new option to create a wallpaper using Meta AI. Tapping this option opens a prompt field where users can describe the wallpaper they want. Meta AI will then interpret the prompt and generate several wallpaper variations based on the description. One can then scroll through the variations and select their preferred one.

If none of the images match a user’s expectations, one can either rephrase their original prompt or ask Meta AI to generate a new set of results. “Changing the prompt allows users to refine the theme, composition, or elements of the image,” WABetaInfo noted. One can refine certain elements of the wallpaper to refine the theme, where the user can request changes like altering the “colour palette, adding or removing certain elements, or enhancing visual details.”

WhatsApp AI Chat wallpapers feature is available to select beta testers using WhatsApp on iOS. The feature should also be made available on Android soon in the coming months. However, there’s no exact timeframe for that as of now.