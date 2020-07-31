Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

In this article, we are going to provide you with the top 5 cheaper alternatives of the latest smartphone that you should first consider if you are planning to buy Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo has today announced the launch of its mid-premium smartphone, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and it will be available for purchase from both online and offline segments in the country.

With this, Oppo is all set to maintain its position in the mid-premium segment. The smartphone comes loaded with an interesting design language and the cameras seem to be decent as well. However, if we look at the current specs sheet of Oppo Reno 4 Pro, you will find out that the phone does not check all the boxes when it comes to the price-to-specs ratio.









The first option is from its ex-sub-brand, Realme. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is probably one of the best alternatives you can go for. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999. The top-end variant is offering you 12GB of RAM and much better storage option and it is still Rs 2,000 cheaper than the Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone.

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Reno 4 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, which will perform much than the Snapdragon 720G present in the Reno 4 Pro.

Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

On the front, the phone has a dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging. Overall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom seems to be a much better option than the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

Another smartphone, which comes with a cheaper price tag than Oppo Reno 4 Pro is the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The top-end variant is still around Rs 5,000 cheaper than the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

OnePlus Nord is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a Snapdragon 720G processor, meaning that you will get better performance on the OnePlus Nord as compared to the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view. The camera setup is better than the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. Although, the Reno 4 Pro comes with a better 65W fast charging support, but if you see overall, the OnePlus Nord seems to be a much better option.

The Redmi K20 Pro is also one of the best alternatives you should consider before buying the Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone. The Remi K20 Pro is loaded with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Horizon Display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.

Redmi K20 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX 586 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, laser autofocus, PDAF along with 13-megapixel wide-angle lens 124.8-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For the front, it comes with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro offers you better cameras, but you are getting a much better processor with the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone.









The Poco X2 is said to be the true alternative of Oppo Reno 4 Pro, if you are considering just the chipset. The smartphone comes with a tag of Rs 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The Poco X2 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, while the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a Snapdragon 720G chipset. This means that by simply spending half the money, you will get a better processor with the Poco X2 smartphone.

The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with LiquidCool technology for better heat management. The smartphone is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Hi-Res audio support. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

iQOO 3 smartphone emerges as a much better smartphone than the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The phone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 34,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 37,990. That said, for the same price tag you are getting the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is obviously the top-notch as compared to the mid-range Snapdragon 675 processor. You also get a slightly better battery with comparable fast charging solution.

The iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 3 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.