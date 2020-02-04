  • 13:44 Feb 04, 2020
X2 6GB + 64GB

Poco X2 6GB + 64GB

Price :

Rs. 15999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Variants:

Description

Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

 

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

The smartphone will run on Android 10 with company’s custom user interface MIUI 11 on top of it. The company will add a Poco Launcher on top of it, which is similarly found in Poco F1, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

20MP + 2MP (Dual Front camera: 20MP primary + 2MP depth sensor)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 27W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (with MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (also has 3.5mm headphone jack)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual ((nano + nano))
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint sensor)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Poco X2 with 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Reality Flow display launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

The smartphone will go on sale starting from February 11 on Flipkart at 12:00 PM.

Highlights: Poco X2 offers better macro shots as compared to Realme X2, price starts at Rs 15,999

Recent teasers have confirmed that Poco X2 is none other than Redmi K30, which was launched in China in December last year.

Poco X2 launching in India tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know

The brand will launch its latest smartphone on February 4 at an event in Delhi.

Poco X2 is a rebranded Redmi K30, teaser confirms

Poco X2 will be available on Flipkart for purchase.

Poco X2 to come in 6GB and 8GB storage variants

Poco X2 smartphone will come loaded with 27W fast charging support.

Poco X2 to feature 27W fast charging support, price tipped

The company has revealed some more details about the phone. Furthermore, a new report has emerged online that reveals the pricing of the Poco X2 smartphone.

Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz refresh rate

The company has revealed that the latest smartphone will come loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Here we have shortlisted Top 5 upcoming smartphones which are expected to launch in February month.

Poco X2 confirmed to launch on February 4 in India

The upcoming smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

