Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 1:41 pm

The company has also introduced its latest wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Q during the launch event.
Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone in X-series with Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. The company has also introduced its latest wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Q during the launch. 

 

The Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999 . The Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 are available in Artic White and Glacier Blue colour option. The phones will go on sale starting from June 30, 2020 on Realme.com and Flipkart. 

 

Realme X3 specifications

 

The Realme X3 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 16-megapixel camera with, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.  The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.

 

 

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications



Realme

 

Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras.

 

It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone also features a side fingerprint scanner for security.

 

Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. 

 

On the front, the phone has a dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.he Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design and they have been designed in collaboration with French designer José Lévy. The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone.

 

