Poco X2 with 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Reality Flow display launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Poco has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Poco X2, in India. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will go on sale starting from February 11 on Flipkart at 12:00 PM.

As a part of launch offers, the company is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI bank cards. This brings the effective price of the smartphone at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. Coming to the specifications, the Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with LiquidCool technology for better heat management. The smartphone is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 running on top of it.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Hi-Res audio support. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.