Description

Redmi K20 has a 6.39-inches Samsung's AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels, 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio and comes armed with 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 8nm processor with Adreno 618 GPU. The runs on the Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 on top of it and gets its juices from a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For the optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of Sony IMX582 48MP ultra-clear primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone carries an AI 20-megapixels pop-selfie module.

It comes equipped with the seventh generation in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a 3P lens-type optical fingerprinting system. On the connectivity front, the Redmi K20 include USB Type C port, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, and Dual Nano SIM with dual standby. The Redmi K20 also comes with Game Turbo 2.0. the Redmi K20 include USB Type C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, and Dual Nano SIM with dual standby.