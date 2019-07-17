  • 03:03 Dec 30, 2019
Redmi K20 128GB

Xiaomi Redmi K20 128GB

Price :

Rs. 23999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 July, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 8MP
Variants:

Description

Redmi K20 has a 6.39-inches Samsung's AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels, 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio and comes armed with 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 8nm processor with Adreno 618 GPU. The runs on the Android 9.0 Pie with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 on top of it and gets its juices from a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For the optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of Sony IMX582 48MP ultra-clear primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone carries an AI 20-megapixels pop-selfie module.

 

It comes equipped with the seventh generation in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a 3P lens-type optical fingerprinting system. On the connectivity front, the Redmi K20 include USB Type C port, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, and Dual Nano SIM with dual standby. The Redmi K20 also comes with Game Turbo 2.0. the Redmi K20 include USB Type C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth, and Dual Nano SIM with dual standby. 

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent, aspect ratio of 19.5:9)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.39 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 8MP (Sony IMX582 48MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 13MP wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens)
Front Camera

20 MP (AI Selfie camera, pop-up selfie camera)
Flash

Yes (LED)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint (seventh generation in-display fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Redmi K20 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

As of now, it is not known when the update will arrive for Redmi K20 users in India.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro gets HD playback support for Amazon Prime Video

The company has started pushing a new MIUI 11 update to the Redmi K20 Pro units in the country.

Redmi K20 series now available for sale on Amazon

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are listed in Carbon Black colour only on Amazon.

Redmi K20 starts receiving MIUI 11 update in India

The MIUI Global Stable ROM for Redmi K20 comes with version number 11.0.2.0.PFJINXM and it brings September 2019 security patch.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K 20 Pro Smartphones Available In Pearl White Colour Option

Redmi K20 Pro is available in two variants 6GB RAM + 128GB (Rs 27,999) and 8GB RAM + 256GB (Rs 30,999). The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage while the 6GB RAM + 128GB comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999.

Redmi K20 Series Pearl White colour Edition to be announced in India tomorrow

Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has announced the arrival of new colour variant.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro goes on open sale in India

The company has revealed that both smartphones will be available for open sales on both online and offline platforms.

Flipkart Super Flash Sunday sale for Redmi K20 series, Realme X and more

In the flash sale, Flipkart will offer Complete Mobile Protection plans at best prices alongside these phones.

Top 5 alternatives to Xiaomi Redmi K20

Here we take a look at the 5 best alternatives which you might want to buy in case you don’t want the latest Redmi K20.

Redmi K20 receives MIUI 10.3.6 update in India

Redmi K20 ran MIUI 10.3.3 with May Android security patch when it was launched in India.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to go on sale in India today for the first time

The Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come in three different colour options including Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black.

Is the Redmi K20 overpriced or is it the premium you pay for a polished mid-range phone in India?

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in the Indian market yesterday for starting prices of Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999. While the Pro variant appears to be competitively priced to match the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, does the standard Redmi K20 command its higher price tag than other phones in the Rs 20k segment?

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 with in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera launched in India

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 are the first from Xiaomi in India that sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera. Both the phones come with a triple-camera setup.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series to go on pre-launch Alpha Sale starting July 12

The Alpha Sale will allow Mi Fans to reserve a Redmi K20 series smartphone for themselves and get the device before it reaches the wider market.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, K20 to be available on Flipkart

Xioami Redmi K20 Pro, K20 will be launched in India on July 17.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro to go official in India on July 17

Redmi India’s official Twitter account has confirmed that the Redmi K20 series will be launched on July 17. The tweet read that the devices to debut will be the standard Redmi K20 as well as the Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro confirmed to launch in India in July

The new comes from Xiaomi India Head Manu Jain’s official Twitter handle who said that both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be launched in India. Jain also disclosed that the K20 series will be announced in six weeks’ time, meaning we can expect the phones to be available in the country by mid-July.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro to feature dual-band GPU, key features and colour options leaked

Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be equipped with dual-band GPS technology.

Redmi K20 standard version features Snapdragon 730 chipset

The new information coming from China suggest that the standard version of the Redmi K20 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

Redmi K20 now up for pre-booking, will have 6GB and 8GB RAM variants

An alleged poster of Redmi K20 Pro smartphone is also doing rounds on internet, revealing the variants wise pricing of the device.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi 7A: Things you should know

Today, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K20 will be using AMOLED display and will come equipped with the seventh generation fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 confirmed to feature 4000mAh battery

The company has confirmed the battery capacity of the Redmi K20.

Redmi K20 with Snapdragon 855 set to launch on May 28

The company is all set to launch Redmi K20 flagship smartphone bearing Snapdragon 855 SoC in India soon.

Redmi K20 official case, retail box surface online

The cutout in the middle on the back of the smartphone seemingly confirms a triple camera setup on the phone.

Redmi K20 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

The upcoming Redmi K20 will have a 6.15 inches Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels.

Redmi K20 First Impressions: Is It worth its hype?

We spent some time with the device and here are our first impressions.

