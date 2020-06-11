iQOO 3 Volcano Orange now available for sale in India

Till now, iQoo 3 was available only in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour variants.

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange is now available for sale in India. This Limited Edition can be purchased via Flipkart and iQOO’s official website at a starting price of Rs 34,990.



For the offer, there is flat Rs 3,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card EMI transactions on Flipkart. There is also 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card and up to Rs 13,950 discount on exchange.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.





The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 3 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.