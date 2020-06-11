Advertisement

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange now available for sale in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 12:18 pm

Latest News

Till now, iQoo 3 was available only in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour variants.

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange is now available for sale in India. This Limited Edition can be purchased via Flipkart and iQOO’s official website at a starting price of Rs 34,990.

The newly Volcanic Orange colour of iQOO 3 comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants priced at Rs 34,990 and Rs 37,990 respectively. Till now, iQoo 3 was available only in Quantum Silver and Tornado Black colour variants.

For the offer, there is flat Rs 3,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI, and Debit Card EMI transactions on Flipkart. There is also 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card and up to Rs 13,950 discount on exchange.

 

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.


The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

iQOO 3 is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

iQOO 3 Volcano Orange Limited Edition to be available for sale on June 11

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro appears on Geekbench with SD865 and 8GB RAM

Latest News from iQOO

Tags: iQOO 3 Volcano Orange iQOO 3 Volcano Orange sale iQOO 3 iQOO 3 Volcano Orange sale

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro receive Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update, Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to get Android 11 beta this month

Android 11 Beta is now available: Here's everything you need to know!

Redmi 9 announced with quad rear cameras, 5020mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon

Twitter introduces Fleet in India, Sony wireless headphones, Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched, Oppo A52 to launch soon
Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?

Can we Really Boycott Chinese products?
BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan, Bajaj Avenger 160 bike prices hiked and more
News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone

News Fatafat: Jio 401 Plan, OnePlus TV, Boat Earphone
Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies