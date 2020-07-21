OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765 5G chipset launched in India

The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor, Fluid AMOLED display, triple-rear camera setup and more.

OnePlus has today announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The smartphone comes loaded with a host of interesting features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor, Fluid AMOLED display, triple-rear camera setup and more.

OnePlus Nord pricing details

The OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM option will be available for purchase from August 4 from Amazon, OnePlus official website and key retail stores. The 6GB RAM variant will go on sale in the month of September.



OnePlus Nord features

OnePlus Nord is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.