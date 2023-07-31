Smartphones launching in India: August 2023

July was a packed month for smartphone launches not only in India but worldwide. We saw launches from Samsung, Motorola, Nothing and a bunch of more brands, where phones not only varied vastly in price segments, but also in terms of their form factor. Coming up next in August 2023, are a host of smartphones such as those from Infinix, Tecno, Vivo, iQOO, and more. Read on to know more about the phones launching in India next month.
1iQOO Z7 Pro
iQOO debuted the Neo 7 Pro past month and it is now looking to expand its Z series next month with the iQOO Z7 Pro. The new Z series smartphone will be a direct competitor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 that was unveiled earlier in July but is slated to go on sale later in August.
As per the confirmed information from iQOO, the Z7 Pro will get a curved display with a centre punch-hole selfie camera cutout. Further, leaked information says that the smartphone will arrive in India in the second week of August. The specifications of the smartphone have also been tipped, as per which it will get a 6.78-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G SoC, the same chipset as Nord CE 3 from OnePlus. There will be up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will be backed by a triple rear camera system, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor plus a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it will get a 16MP selfie sensor.
It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it will be equipped with a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and will receive 2 years of OS upgrades. It will come in two variants, where the 8GB + 128GB model will cost Rs 23,999 while the 12GB + 256GB model will come in at Rs 25,999.
2Vivo V29 series
Vivo V29 series is also expectedly making its debut later next month. Leaks say that the Vivo V29 series will be a rebadged version of the S17 series devices that debuted in May of this year in China. Per leaks, Vivo V29 will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, peak brightness of up to 1300 nits, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.
The handset may draw power from the Snapdragon 778G+ processor. It could come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo device may pack a 4505mAh battery that could charge at 80W speeds. Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
One of the smartphones from the series, the Vivo V29 Lite 5G, has already been launched internationally. As of now, there’s no confirmed or leaked launch timeline of the smartphones, but they will arrive in India sometime during August 2023.
3Infinix GT 10 series
Infinix is also planning to disrupt the upper-budget segment in India with the launch of the Infinix GT 10 series smartphones on August 3, 2023. The brand has already revealed full specifications and the design of the Pro model ahead of the launch. It’s design seems to be inspired by Nothing Phone (2)’s with LED light strips on the back. However, their functionality is unknown as of yet. The striking design seems to have been implemented with the gamers in mind, considering gaming phones have all the flashy looks.
As for its specs, Infinix GT 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCIP colour gamut.
There is a triple rear camera system consisting of an OIS-enabled 108-megapixel f/1.8 main camera. The other two sensors include a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth camera. It comes with a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.
The device has the Dimensity 8050 SoC at its helm, which is coupled with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery 45W fast charging support. As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It also has dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.
4Redmi 12, Redmi 12 5G
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is also set to launch its budget smartphones in India, called Redmi 12 series, tomorrow itself (August 1, 2023). Leaks say that Redmi 12 4G will be available in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants and could start at Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the Redmi 12 5G will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants and could start at Rs 13,999.
Out of the two, Redmi 12 was launched in Thailand back in June. It sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. As per a geekbench listing, the Redmi 12 5G is expected to retain most of the specifications of its 4G counterpart, except for the chip which should be the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2.
5Moto G14
Motorola launched it’s most expensive smartphone in India in July, namely the Razr 40 Ultra. In August, it is going to expand it’s budget lineup of smartphones in India with the launch of Motorola Moto G14. The Motorola launch will coincide with the Redmi 12 series launch tomorrow at 12PM.
Ahead of the launch, the colour options, design as well as the specifications of the smartphone have already been unveiled on Flipkart. It will be available in Blue and Grey colour options.
Moto G14 will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor. The G14 comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which will support expansion up to 1TB. It will have a 50MP main camera sensor on the back with f/1.8 aperture and 0.64µm pixel size and a secondary sensor. Moto G14 will get an 8MP front-facing camera.
The battery capacity on the device will be 5,000mAh which supports 20W fast charging. It boots Android 13 out of the box will get Android 14 alongside 3 years of security updates. It further offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and is equipped with a headphone jack. Other connectivity options include 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB-C port. The device is IP52 rated also.
6Tecno Pova 5 series
Tecno is another brand who is looking to launch new smartphones in India and globally in August. The brand is gearing up to debut its Pova 5 series, out of which the Pova 5 already debuted in June with specs such as 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080×24460 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, Helio G99 processor, dual rear cameras, 6000mAh battery with 45W charging, Android 13 and more.
While not a lot of details are known about the Pro model as of now, it has been confirmed to sport LED lights on the back, a concept once again borrowed from Nothing. There is now launch date as of now, but the devices should debut during August.
7OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open is one of the much anticipated foldable smartphones of 2023 and it will likely debut on August 29 according to a recent leak. With OnePlus Open, the Chinese brand will step foot into the foldable space, where Samsung is dominating as of now. The device’s specifications and design have already leaked in the past.
As per the leak, the handset will sport a 6.3-inch cover display that will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the interior, the foldable phone will feature a huge 7.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as well.
The foldable from OnePlus will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at its helm, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The foldable phone is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The device will run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.
8Poco M6 series
Poco may also be planning to debut its M6 series later in August. Poco India head has already teased that after the success of its previous devices, the brand is moving to the ‘6’ series now, without revealing the exact moniker for the device. A recent leak also shed light on what the Poco M6 Pro 5G could offer, as it suggests that it will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12R for India.
This means, that the Poco M6 Pro 5G could get 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.
The handset may arrive with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It should run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.
9Samsung Galaxy F34 5G
Samsung is also planning to launch a new F-series smartphone in India soon, which it has confirmed will be called the Galaxy F34 5G. It’s design as well as some of its key specifications have already been revealed, which indicate that it is a rebadged Galaxy M34 5G. There’s no exact launch date for the device as of now.
10Realme 11 4G
Lastly, the Realme 11 4G could also be launched in India in August. The device is launching in Vietnam today (July 31). The specs of the device have already leaked, such as a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display, Helio G99 SoC, 108MP + 2MP dual rear cameras,16MP front camera, a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.
So these are the smartphones that are so far expected or have been confirmed to launch in India in August 2023. Let us know which one are you looking forward to the most.