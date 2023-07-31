Smartphones launching in India: August 2023

iQOO debuted the Neo 7 Pro past month and it is now looking to expand its Z series next month with the iQOO Z7 Pro. The new Z series smartphone will be a direct competitor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 that was unveiled earlier in July but is slated to go on sale later in August.

As per the confirmed information from iQOO, the Z7 Pro will get a curved display with a centre punch-hole selfie camera cutout. Further, leaked information says that the smartphone will arrive in India in the second week of August. The specifications of the smartphone have also been tipped, as per which it will get a 6.78-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G SoC, the same chipset as Nord CE 3 from OnePlus. There will be up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will be backed by a triple rear camera system, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor plus a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it will get a 16MP selfie sensor.

It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it will be equipped with a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and will receive 2 years of OS upgrades. It will come in two variants, where the 8GB + 128GB model will cost Rs 23,999 while the 12GB + 256GB model will come in at Rs 25,999.