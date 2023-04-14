Vivo V29 Pro: What to expect?

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V27 series in India and it seems like the V29 series is already in the works. As per a new leak, the Vivo V29 Pro will come with a Dimensity 8000 series 5G chip and will have a 50-megapixel front facing shooter. Here are the other details that have leaked about the device.

As per 91Mobiles Hindi, citing tipster Paras Gulani as source, the Vivo V29 Pro will sport a curved display while the back panel will have the colour-changing technology. The report says the phone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It could sport a 64MP primary camera with OIS, however, details regarding the other sensors are unknown as of now. There will be a 50MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

Read More: Vivo T2x 5G launched in India; Vivo Y100A listed on India website

Apart from that, the device is expected to run on Android 13 OS out of the box. The phone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. More details about the device should be revealed as the launch nears.

Meanwhile, the brand has already started teasing the launch of Vivo X90 series in India. Per leaks, only the Pro and vanilla model of X90 smartphones will be launched. The smartphones are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimesnity 9200 chipset. The SoC is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage and the Vivo V2 ISP chip as well.