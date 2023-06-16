Redmi 12 launched with a MediaTek Helio SoC: Check details

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has officially launched the Redmi 12 in Thailand. The device arrives as the successor to last year’s Redmi 11. The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio chipset and is a basic smartphone in terms of specifications. Read on to know more about it.

Redmi 12: Price

Redmi 12 comes in Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Polar Silver hues, while price of the smartphone in Thailand is set at THB 5,299 (approx Rs 12,500) for the 8/128GB trim. The prices of the 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are yet to be revealed.

Redmi 12: Specifications

The Redmi 12 sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

The Redmi device has arrived with 4 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel f/2.1 shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.