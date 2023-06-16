HomeNewsRedmi 12 launched with a MediaTek Helio SoC: Check details

Redmi 12 launched with a MediaTek Helio SoC: Check details

Redmi 12 has been launched in Thailand, and comes with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio chipset and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Redmi 12 colours

Highlights

  • Redmi 12 has debuted in Thailand
  • Redmi 12 is backed by a MediaTek chip
  • Redmi 12 has a 90Hz LCD display

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has officially launched the Redmi 12 in Thailand. The device arrives as the successor to last year’s Redmi 11. The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio chipset and is a basic smartphone in terms of specifications. Read on to know more about it.

Redmi 12: Price

Redmi 12 comes in Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Polar Silver hues, while price of the smartphone in Thailand is set at THB 5,299 (approx Rs 12,500) for the 8/128GB trim. The prices of the 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are yet to be revealed.

Redmi 12: Specifications

The Redmi 12 sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 70% NTSC colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

Read More: Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

The Redmi device has arrived with 4 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel f/2.1 shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device is also IP53 rated and has an IR Blaster as well.

Also See:

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4,…

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.