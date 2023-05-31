Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro, Vivo S17t launched: Check specs, price

Vivo launched the first S17 series device earlier this month, called Vivo S17e. Three new phones have been added to the lineup, including the Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro and the Vivo S17t. The S17 and the S17t have identical specifications except for the chipset, while the S17 Pro is the most powerful device in the whole series. Read on to know more about these devices.

Vivo S17, S17t: Price, Specs

The Vivo S17 and S17t come in Mountain Sea Green, Pink, and Black colours. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant starts at CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,084), 12GB RAM + 256GB storage trim costs CNY 2799 (roughly Rs 32,600) while the top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs CNY 2,999. The Vivo S17t comes in sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. It is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,900).

Vivo S17 and the S17t feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.53% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The S17 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chip while the S17t gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC.

The Vivo S17’ 256GB model has UFS 2.2 storage while the 512GB models of both the devices have UFS 3.1 storage. Both phones are equipped with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the devices feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. These devices run on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0.

The smartphones have a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup on both of them consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 Samsung GN5 primary camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens. The S17 series offers other common features, such as dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device.

Vivo S17 Pro: Price, Specs

The Vivo S17 Pro is available in Mountain Sea Green, White, and Black colours. The Vivo S17 Pro’s 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,099 (approx Rs 36,000), 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3299 (approx Rs 38,400) and the 12GB + 512GB config comes in at CNY 3499 (approx Rs 40,800).

The Pro model is the S17 lineup sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.53% screen-to-body ratio, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0.

As for optics, the device has triple rear cameras comprising of a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide unit, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 2x telephoto shooter, alongside a dual-tone LED flashlight and a soft light. On the front, the handset gets a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor for selfies and video calls, which is accompanied by two LED flashes and auto-focus support.

The connectivity options on the phone include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB 2.0 (Type-C). For biometrics, it uses an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.