OnePlus & Oppo tease their new foldable phones: Are they talking about the same phone?

While Oppo is a veteran in foldable space, OnePlus is going to be the rookie in the segment as it gears up to launch its first foldable phone later this year. Oppo and OnePlus have now teased their upcoming foldable phones at a time when Samsung is talking about its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5. However, are the two brands talking about the same foldable or a different phone?

Talking about the teasers first, as the Galaxy Unpacked event was about to start, OnePlus posted on a Twitter stating “We OPEN when others FOLD”. This teaser corroborates a recent leak that OnePlus’ upcoming foldable will be called OnePlus Open, instead of OnePlus V Fold which was the previously leaked name for the device.

On the other hand, Oppo posted a short teaser video via its Twitter handle where the letter ‘Z’ transformed into an ‘N’ with the caption ‘Coming Soon’. The Z referred to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series which saw new launches yesterday while the N meant the brand’s own Find N series foldables, an addition to which is coming soon.

Are OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N2 the same phone?

Everyone knows at this point that OnePlus and Oppo are sister brands whose phones more or less look similar in terms of specifications. They also follow the launch style where one brand launches the same device as the other one in a different country with a different name, also known as rebranding. The OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 also seem to be a part of this scheme.

There have been reports suggesting that the two smartphones will be the same but will launch in different regions under the different brand. The latest leak comes from Max Jambor on Twitter, a well known tipster, as per whom the OnePlus Open will launch in China as the Oppo Find N3.

He also gave us some details about the device, suggesting it will have a form factor similar to Oppo Find N2 and a periscope camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities. He says the device will launch on August 29, and will be available in Black and Green colours. Also, the device will run on OxygenOS 13.2 Fold. This should mean a software experience specifically optimised for the form factor of the foldable device.

Detailed specifications of the handset were revealed in a previous leak per which the handset will sport a 6.3-inch cover display that will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the interior, the foldable phone will feature a huge 7.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate as well. It will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The device will comprise of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto unit at the back. For selfies, the cover display will incorporate a 32MP camera whereas the interior screen will feature a 20MP shooter. It will have an alert slider and a fingerprint-integrated power button. The renders for the smartphone were also tipped earlier.

A recent leak from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggested some specifications of the Oppo Find N3 which slightly vary from what Jambor claimed. However, the difference isn’t very big suggesting that Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open might actually be same foldable phones after all.